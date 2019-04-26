Man hit, killed after jumping out of vehicle on Pierce Elevated after fight with boyfriend

A man is dead after police say he jumped out of a vehicle and was hit by a passing car near the Pierce Elevated.

HOUSTON - A man is dead after police say he jumped out of a vehicle and was hit by a passing car on the Pierce Elevated.

Police said the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the southbound lanes of I-45 near Main Street.

Officers said a couple was arguing while driving down the freeway and one of the boyfriends jumped out of the vehicle onto the road.

He was hit by a passing vehicle and a good Samaritan started CPR but it was too late, police said.

All main lanes in the area were shut down, but have since reopened.

