Look ahead Houston commuters! There will be several road closures this weekend

HOUSTON - There's no way to avoid traffic in the Houston area, but planning ahead can decrease the headache.

There will be several road closures this weekend commuters should be aware of. Here's what you should know:

Southwest Freeway at 610 West Loop closed again

All main lanes on 59 Southwest Freeway southbound/outbound from Newcastle to S. Rice will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Alternate routes:

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or take alternate streets like Westpark Drive, Bissonnet Street or Richmond Avenue.

Lane reduction on Northwest Freeway and delays inside of West Beltway

Four lanes on 290 eastbound from Little York to Tidwell roads will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Alternate routes:

Drivers can use Hempstead Highway or the West Beltway to I-10. But watch out for West Beltway roadwork, three lanes will be closed on that alternate from Gessner to Little York roads during the overnight hours.

Interstate 45 north closed near SH 99

All main lanes on 45 North northbound from Spring Stuebner to SH 99 will be closed from Sunday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Alternate route:

The feeder will be open and drivers can use the Hardy Tollroad as well.

State Highway 288 closed at 610

Sunnyside drivers, Pearland commuters or those drivers around the Texas Medical Center should be advised that 288 South Freeway in both directions at 610 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. until Aug. 21.

Alternate route:

Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.