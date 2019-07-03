List of Houston streets closed during Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON - Thousands of people are expected to pack Houston’s Buffalo Bayou park to celebrate the Fourth of July.
To accommodate the crowds attending Freedom Over Texas, city officials will close several streets in the area.
Here’s a rundown of the streets that will be closed, according to officials. We've included a map of the area at the bottom of this story to help you get your bearings:
Until 2 p.m. Friday
- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
- Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
- Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00
- p.m. on Friday, July 5)
- Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
- Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street
- Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway
- Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street.
- I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open
Until 3 p.m. Friday
- Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)
- Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
- Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street
- Thursday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Bagby northbound at Dallas
- Bagby southbound at McKinney
- Lamar between Smith and Bagby
5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday
- Silver Street at Memorial Drive
- Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
- Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
- Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)
5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday
- Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
- Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby
9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday
- Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
Waterway closures
The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.