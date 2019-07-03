List of Houston streets closed during Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON - Thousands of people are expected to pack Houston’s Buffalo Bayou park to celebrate the Fourth of July.

To accommodate the crowds attending Freedom Over Texas, city officials will close several streets in the area.

Here’s a rundown of the streets that will be closed, according to officials. We've included a map of the area at the bottom of this story to help you get your bearings:

Until 2 p.m. Friday

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00

p.m. on Friday, July 5)

Sabine Street at Memorial Drive

Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway

Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street. I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open



Until 3 p.m. Friday

Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)

Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Thursday, July 4, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Bagby northbound at Dallas

Bagby southbound at McKinney

Lamar between Smith and Bagby

5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday

Silver Street at Memorial Drive

Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday

Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

Waterway closures

The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont.

