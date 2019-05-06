Lanes of I-10 San Jacinto River bridge reopen months after barge crash

BAYTOWN, Texas - Lanes of the Interstate 10 bridge spanning the San Jacinto River that were closed after a barge crash three months ago reopened Monday.

Westbound lanes of the bridge in Baytown were closed Feb. 12 after a barge hit one of the pillars that hold up the bridge.

From then until Monday, crews had closed various lanes on the bridge while they worked to repair the damage.

Officials at the Texas Department of Transportation’s Houston District said in a tweet Monday that all work has been completed and that all main lanes have reopened.

Update: all work on I-10 East WB at the San Jacinto River has been complete and all mainlanes now open. pic.twitter.com/PqA9Z6yO5v — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 6, 2019

