LIST: High-water locations reported in the Houston area

HOUSTON - Rain is building up in parts of Harris County. High-water has been reported in some areas.
Here's a list of high-water locations as reported by Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office.
- Cypresswood Drive and Kuykendahl Road
- Stuebner Airline and Lyons near Louetta Road
- Augusta Pines / Kukendahl Road
- FM 1960 and Lorino Woods
- Clear Valley Drive/ Spring Dane
- Cypresswood Drive / Lexington Woods Drive
- Walters Road / W. FM 1960
Houston TranStar has not listed any high-water reports yet.
