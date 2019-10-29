Traffic

LIST: High-water locations reported in the Houston area

By Briana Edwards - Digital Contributor
Associated Press

HOUSTON - Rain is building up in parts of Harris County. High-water has been reported in some areas.

Here's a list of high-water locations as reported by Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office.

More Headlines

  • Cypresswood Drive and Kuykendahl Road
  • Stuebner Airline and Lyons near Louetta Road
  • Augusta Pines / Kukendahl Road
  • FM 1960 and Lorino Woods
  • Clear Valley Drive/ Spring Dane
  • Cypresswood Drive / Lexington Woods Drive
  • Walters Road / W. FM 1960

Houston TranStar has not listed any high-water reports yet.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.