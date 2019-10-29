LIST: High-water locations reported in the Houston area

Associated Press

HOUSTON - Rain is building up in parts of Harris County. High-water has been reported in some areas.

Here's a list of high-water locations as reported by Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office.

Cypresswood Drive and Kuykendahl Road

Stuebner Airline and Lyons near Louetta Road

Augusta Pines / Kukendahl Road

FM 1960 and Lorino Woods

Clear Valley Drive/ Spring Dane

Cypresswood Drive / Lexington Woods Drive

Walters Road / W. FM 1960

Houston TranStar has not listed any high-water reports yet.

