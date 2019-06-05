LIST: High-water locations reported in the Houston area

HOUSTON - Heavy rain is moving through the Houston area on Wednesday, and that means rising water on some heavily traveled roads.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of southeast Texas until 10 p.m.

Here's a list of high-water locations as reported by Houston TranStar.

IH-45 NORTH Northbound At IH-10 KATY Exit Ramp Verified at 5:50 AM today

IH-69 Northbound At FM-360/SPUR 540 in Fort Bend County Left Lane,Center Lane Verified at 6:28 AM today

IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound At IH-610 WEST LOOP Right Lane Verified at 6:32 AM today

SH-288 Northbound At SOUTHMORE BLVD Entrance Ramp Cleared at 6:55 AM today

SH-35 Eastbound At BAR X TRL CR 968 to Broken Arrow Trail All Mainlanes Closed beginning Monday, May 13, 2019 9:00 AM

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.