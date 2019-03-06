All main lanes closed, LifeFlight at scene of heavy truck accident in Sugar Land area

A heavy truck accident and hazmat spill have caused a major issue for morning commuters coming from the Sugar Land area.

According to authorities, the accident involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle happened around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday on Hwy 59 near Sweetwater Boulevard.

All northbound lanes in the area are closed, and will likely remain closed to allow authorities to conduct an investigation, police said.

LifeFlight landed at the scene and a person in the passenger vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening head injuries, according to authorities.

Police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash. It is unknown when the highway will be open.

Drivers in the area should expect delays or take alternate routes.

