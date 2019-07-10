Cement truck overturns on Beltway 8 at Hillcroft

HOUSTON - A cement truck landed on a divider wall Wednesday after it flipped over in southwest Houston.

The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m. on Beltway 8 just before Hillcroft Avenue.

Video from SKY 2 showed the truck’s cement tank had fallen off the vehicle and spilled cement across several lanes on either side of the center divider wall. Crews could be seen using shovels to move the wet cement back into the tank.

While traffic is able to get by the scene in both directions, significant delays are to be expected in the area.

The condition of the driver was not immediately released.

