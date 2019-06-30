Austin traffic is more congested than Houston, survey finds

HOUSTON - Houston is the second most congested city in Texas as far as traffic is concerned – second only to Austin.

According to the annual TomTom Traffic Index, Houston has a congestion level of 23% while the capital city has a congestion rate of 25%.

The company, known for providing traffic data to many of your favorite turn-by-turn direction services, said a congestion rate reflects the extra amount of time that drivers spend in traffic during an average trip than they would during uncongested conditions.

As expected, Los Angeles is the most congested city in the country. Nationally, Austin ranks 14th while Houston ranks 18th.

Here’s a look at how Houston and Austin compare, according to TomTom’s index.

