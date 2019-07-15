At least 1 killed when pickup crashes into north Houston motorcycle shop

HOUSTON - At least one person was killed Monday in a fiery crash at a north Houston business.

The crash was reported about 8:25 a.m. at the corner of the North Freeway feeder road and Memory Lane.

Video from SKY 2 showed a charred pickup truck and a sheet covering a body at the scene. It appeared that the truck caught fire after crashing into the motorcycle dealership on the corner.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Outbound drivers on Interstate 45 North Freeway should expect delays in the area while authorities investigate the crash. Check real-time traffic conditions at Click2Houston.com/traffic.

