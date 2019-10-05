5 weekend road closures: Major projects in Pearland, on 59 Eastex Freeway

KPRC2

HOUSTON - The weekend is here, but that doesn't mean there won't be traffic in the Houston area.

Here are five major highway roadwork projects that could add time to your weekend commute:

1. 59 Eastex Freeway southbound at Little York

All lanes will be closed on Friday from 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Preparations are being made to return the roadway to its original configuration. Traffic will be detoured to the I-69 Eastex southbound exit to Hopper, then continue on the frontage road through the signalized intersections to reenter the I-69 Eastex southbound mainlanes.

2. In Brookshire, I-10 eastbound from FM 1489 to FM 359

Commuters can expect all lanes closed nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. through Oct. 7. The feeder will remain open.

3. West Beltway northbound from 290 to West Road

Three lanes will be closed on Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday. Slight delays are expected during peak time hours.

4. 290 westbound from West 34th to Pinemont

Three lanes closed from Friday 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Saturday.

5. In Pearland: FM 518

Lanes in both directions will be closed at 288 Friday at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.