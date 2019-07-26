5 areas drivers should avoid in Houston this weekend

Horses stick their heads out of a trailer as traffic came to a standstill on F.M. 1093.

HOUSTON - Headaches for drivers on roads in Houston is nothing new, but this list may just help you get around some of those traffic trouble spots.

As was the case last weekend, drivers can expect a repeat of gridlock near Memorial Park and the Galleria this weekend.

Here's a look at other places you'll want to avoid.

1. I-610 W Loop Southbound main lanes and area ramps from I-10 to Post Oak

Interstate 610 southbound main lanes are closed from Interstate 10 to Post Oak as crews continue to construct the bus lane near the Memorial Park/Galleria area.

Connector ramps from I-10 and U.S. Highway 290 to I-610 will be closed as well from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers are highly encouraged to avoid the area.

Chimney Rock, N. Post Oak and Woodway approaching I-610 are expected to be very busy this weekend as drivers use those side streets to get around the closure. Another option is to take I-10 to Interstate 45 to get to downtown.

2. Lane reduction in Brookshire

In Brookshire, I-10 eastbound will be reduced by one lane from the Brazos River to FM 1489 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers coming in from Selay or San Antonio should expect delays.

3. U.S. 290 Northwest Freeway eastbound lane reduction from Fairbanks N. Houston to Pinemont.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 290 Northwest Freeway will be reduced by three lanes from Fairbanks N. Houston to Pinemont from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The feeder will remain open or drivers can use Hempstead Highway.

4. I-10 East Freeway at Uvalde

Two lanes will be closed at I-10 East Freeway in both directions at Uvalde from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

5. I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound at Broadway

Two lanes of I-45 and the entrance ramp to Broadway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.