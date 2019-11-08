4 construction hot spots to avoid on Houston highways this weekend

HOUSTON - Another weekend is upon us and, as always, weekend road construction projects will be causing headaches for some of us! Here are the four weekend closures that could have you recalculating your route.

East Beltway 8 at I-10

The northbound and southbound exit ramps from Beltway 8 to I-10 eastbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. You will have to exit the freeway and use side streets and frontage roads as a detour. Message boards and detour signs will be in place to help you navigate this closure.

West Loop and the Southwest Freeway

The long-running rebuild of this interchange continues with a big closure this weekend. All exits from both the northbound and southbound 610 West Loop onto the Southwest Freeway will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. If at all possible, avoid this interchange, because backups will likely be long. If you must navigate through it, you will need to use feeder roads and side streets as a detour.

Direct connector from I-10 to U.S. 290 westbound

The exit ramp to 290 westbound will be closed nightly, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. this weekend. Traffic using the direct connector will have to proceed onto I-610 eastbound, make a U-turn at Ella Boulevard, then access 290 westbound from I-610 westbound.

I-10 near Brookshire, Waller County

There will be overnight closures of all main lanes of I-10 at FM 1489 in Brookshire, Waller County, this weekend. The westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The eastbound lanes will be closed from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

Drive safely and have a great weekend!

