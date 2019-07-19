3 horses killed when drunken driver slams truck into light pole near Tomball, deputies say

TOMBALL, Texas - Three horses were killed Thursday when a driver who had been drinking slammed his pickup pulling a trailer into a light pole near Tomball, deputies said.

The crash was reported about 10:40 p.m. on the State Highway 249 service road at State Highway 99.

According to Harris County deputies, the driver appeared to have been speeding, lost control and slammed into the pole. Three horses that were in the trailer were killed.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment, deputies said. He was listed in critical condition, deputies said.

Deputies said they believe the driver had been drinking.

“The investigators went to the hospital and found signs of impairment, and we did find a container of some alcohol,” said Sgt. Simon Cheng, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they may pursue animal cruelty charges against the man.

