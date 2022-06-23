96º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Memorial Drive to be closed this weekend

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

Tags: Traffic, Memorial Drive, Memorial Land Bridge tunnels
It all starts Friday morning, if you’re planning on checking out the new Memorial Land Bridge tunnels, or going out for a Saturday morning run, get ready because Memorial Drive will be shut down in both directions.

HOUSTON – It all starts Friday morning! If you’re planning on checking out the new Memorial Land Bridge tunnels or going out for a Saturday morning run, get ready because Memorial Drive will be shut down in both directions.

Crews will be installing large support beams for three new ravine bridges which will connect park visitors through some of the most scenic and shaded portions of the three-mile trail.

The closure starts at 10 a.m. Friday and will be in place through 8 p.m. Sunday between East Memorial Loop Drive and West Memorial Loop Drive. Drivers should use the Westcott/610 or the Woodway Drive/610 intersection to access Memorial Park.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Traffic expert and What’s Driving Houston reporter, proud Latina, lover of animals, food and our beautiful planet.

email

facebook

twitter