Memorial Drive to be closed this weekend

HOUSTON – It all starts Friday morning! If you’re planning on checking out the new Memorial Land Bridge tunnels or going out for a Saturday morning run, get ready because Memorial Drive will be shut down in both directions.

Crews will be installing large support beams for three new ravine bridges which will connect park visitors through some of the most scenic and shaded portions of the three-mile trail.

The closure starts at 10 a.m. Friday and will be in place through 8 p.m. Sunday between East Memorial Loop Drive and West Memorial Loop Drive. Drivers should use the Westcott/610 or the Woodway Drive/610 intersection to access Memorial Park.