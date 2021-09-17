Mostly Cloudy icon
Beechnut closed in both directions following deadly crash, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Traffic Alert
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly crash they said happened on Beechnut Friday.

Officers said the crash happened in the 7200 block of Beechnut.

The street has closed in both directions as police work to clear the scene.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

