Road expansions to accommodate Pearland growth

PEARLAND, Texas – As Pearland continues to grow, FM-518, better known to drivers in the immediate area as Broadway Street, is becoming a vital corridor.

This holds true, especially for drivers even all the way out in Friendswood, and west of Pearland and The Texas Department of Transportation is now working to expand this roadway.

When you travel down to Pearland on SH-288, you see new construction left and right, from new communities, businesses and to accommodate all this new growth, roads must be up to par, and Broadway is the latest to get a makeover.

TXDOT is continuing the momentum of growth in Pearland by turning Broadway into a three-lane corridor in both directions, from SH-288 to Cullen.

You can already see the work, both the city of Pearland and TXDOT, have come together on with several projects including work on SH-288, SH-35, FM-865 which is Cullen among others.

In terms of Broadway, it’ll be a complete reconstruction that drivers will see new sidewalks, street lighting, new lanes -- helping reduce traffic jams and provide a safer route for both pedestrians and cyclists

“What we want to do is make sure we’re improving those routes also going east and west,” said Danny Perez of TxDOT.

Right now, you may see some construction barrels east of SH-288 on Broadway, but this is just preliminary work. Engineers are still surveying and studying the area. They should be breaking ground on this project by 2025.