53ºF

Traffic

1 person fatally struck on I-45 North Freeway; southbound lanes shut down at West Road: Police

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Traffic, Deadly Crash, North Freeway
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after one person was fatally struck on North Freeway Thursday.

Police said all southbound lanes of North Freeway at West Road are shut down due to the fatal crash that happened around 5:22 a.m.

Officers are telling drivers to expect delays and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: