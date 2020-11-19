1 person fatally struck on I-45 North Freeway; southbound lanes shut down at West Road: Police

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after one person was fatally struck on North Freeway Thursday.

Police said all southbound lanes of North Freeway at West Road are shut down due to the fatal crash that happened around 5:22 a.m.

Officers are telling drivers to expect delays and find alternate routes.

All southbound lanes of North Fwy at West Rd are shut down due to a fatality crash. Expect delays and find alternate routes. #houtraffic #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 19, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.