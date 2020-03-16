Drivers flee scenes of 3 separate fatal overnight accidents across Houston area

HOUSTON – Three people are dead after authorities said they were hit by passing vehicles in different accidents.

The accidents happened overnight on Beechnut, Westheimer and 1960 and all three drivers fled the scenes, authorities said.

Beechnut fatal auto-ped

The accident happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday on Beechnut Street near South Gessner Road in southwest Houston, police said.

Officers said a woman was crossing the road when she was hit by what appeared to be a gray Toyota Camry with possibly two people inside.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She did not appear to be in a marked crosswalk, police said.

Police said they will consult with the District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges should be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run auto-ped accident on March 15 (KPRC 2)

Westheimer fatal accident

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Westheimer Road near Gray Falls Drive in west Houston, authorities said.

Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Westheimer when he hit a woman who was crossing northbound on West Houston Center.

The driver initially stayed to check on the woman and call 911, but later fled and went to work when people at the scene told him police were coming, police said.

According to authorities, the man’s boss told him to go back to the scene and he did. He told police he had a green light and the woman just jumped out in front of him, authorities said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Police said the driver showed no signs of intoxication.

Investigators said they will consult with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges need to be filed.

A man was killed in a hit-and-run auto-ped accident on March 15 (KPRC 2)

FM 1960 fatal accident

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on FM 1960 near Kenswick Drive in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

According to Sean Teare, with the District Attorney’s Office, the driver of a Chevy truck was speeding westbound on 1960 when he hit a man pushing a bicycle across the road and dragged the victim under the truck.

Teare said the driver fled the scene, but a Precinct 4 deputy who was patrolling the area heard the description of the truck and was able to catch the driver at a Texaco down the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was given a field sobriety test and was taken to a hospital to have blood drawn. Teare said the driver showed signs of intoxication.

Teare said the driver will be charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and will determine if more charges, including felony murder, could be added.