Parking woes at Gessner DPS Mega Office to soon lessen as renovations begin

HOUSTON – Parking issues at the Department of Public Safety office on Gessner Road will soon come to an end, as officials announced that the parking lot will soon be renovated.

Starting Friday, DPS will begin upgrading the parking lot of the Houston Gessner DPS Mega Center on Gessner Road, officials announced in a news release.

“The goal of this upgrade is to better serve our customers by expanding the total number of parking spaces while improving vehicle and pedestrian traffic flow,” Texas DPS said in a statement.

Customers are advised to visit alternate driver’s license offices as the number of parking spaces at the Gessner location will be significantly reduced during the renovation.

For more information and to find an alternate office near you, visit dps.texas.gov.