1 killed in crash involving 18-wheeler on North Freeway, deputies say

HOUSTON – A least one person is dead following a crash in north Harris County.

The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway at FM 1960, authorities said.

While details are limited, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on the main lanes and an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash.

Multiple lanes are shut down in the area as investigators and crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.