Traffic headache: 3 lanes closed on SW Freeway for emergency repairs

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Emergency repairs on Southwest Freeway (TxDOT)

HOUSTON – Evening commuters will have to deal with a major traffic headache on the Southwest Freeway due to emergency repairs.

According to authorities, three of the freeways southbound lanes near Bellaire are blocked due to some metal protruding from the roadway.

TxDOT officials said emergency repairs are underway, but they are expected to last 8 to 10 hours, so evening commuters will see some delays.

Authorities are urging people to plan accordingly if this is their regular route.

