18-wheeler accident causing major delays on I-10 near Katy

KATY, Texas - People heading west on I-10 in the Katy area will be dealing with heavy delays due to an 18-wheeler accident.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 3:40 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-10 at Pederson Road.

The Department of Public Safety said all main lanes are shut down and all traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Pederson Road.

Hazmat is on the scene. There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen.

