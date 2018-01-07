Search underway for missing Huntsville-area woman

HOUSTON - A ground search was deployed Sunday morning to locate a missing Huntsville-area woman, Texas EquuSearch announced.

Cheryl Hall, 51, was last seen leaving work on Jan. 3 in Huntsville. There is no clothing description available for Hall, Texas EquuSearch announced.

The staging area for the search was at 181 Old Groveton Road in Onalaska, Texas.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480 or Texas Equusearch at 281-309-9500.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.