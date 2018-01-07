Family of 5 safe after Houston home badly damaged by fire

HOUSTON - A family was safe Saturday night after a fire broke out at their home.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Jutland Road in Houston, the Houston Fire Department said.

When crews arrived at the single-story home, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from a front bedroom. However, the family was already safe outside, the Houston Fire Department said.

A female resident told KPRC 2 that her grandson woke her up to tell her the house was on fire. They said they heard their smoke alarms going off and smelled smoke, Houston fire said.

The fire then spread to an adjacent room and to the attic space of the house, Houston fire said.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames and put the fire out, but the house has suffered extensive fire smoke and water damage, Houston fire said.

Initial reports indicated it was possibly an electrical fire, which started at an outside electrical outlet before spreading inside the home, Houston fire said.

