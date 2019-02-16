2020 WWE Royal Rumble to be held in Houston

The clock tower at Minute Maid Park in Houston is seen in this Oct. 26, 2017, image.

HOUSTON - Mark your calendar! Houston is slated to host the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble at Minute Maid Park, according to WWE.

It will be held Jan. 26, 2020, at the ballpark.

"Fans attending this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event at the Toyota Center in Houston will receive an exclusive pre-sale offer to buy tickets to the Royal Rumble before the general public. Details on ticket availability will be forthcoming. Additionally, fans in attendance will have the chance to win four tickets to the 2020 Royal Rumble by taking part in a special Twitter and Instagram sweepstakes," WWE Corporate said in a press release.

