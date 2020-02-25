These things you’ve heard about hackers are just not true

HOUSTON – Statistics show a hacker attacks every 39 seconds or an average of 2,244 times a day. Hackers can steal, damage, or destroy your most personal info; But there are a lot of misconceptions people have about what hackers can and can’t do.

An antivirus program will protect you from hackers.

This is simply not true. No matter what type of antivirus you are using, viruses, especially new ones, can infect your computer. Experts recommend installing just one antivirus as a safeguard, but your best protection is not clicking on suspicious links or opening unfamiliar attachments.

Hackers can’t intercept emails.

Wrong again. They’re actually capable of accessing your email account and reading messages sent out to third parties. That’s why it’s important to use more complex passwords, with symbols and both upper and lowercase letters.

Apple products are too secure to be hacked.

Apple products absolutely can get infected.

Hackers only target big companies.

Businesses of any size are at risk for security breaches. Anyone with a computer can be a target.