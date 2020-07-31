Graham Media Group’s President and CEO Emily Barr named Broadcasting and Cable’s 2020 Broadcaster of the Year

DETROIT – Graham Media Group’s President and CEO Emily Barr has been named Broadcasting and Cable’s 2020 Broadcaster of the Year. Graham Media Group is the parent company of KPRC 2.

Before she receives an award at TVB’s Alt Forward Conference on Oct. 1, she will be profiled in B+C’s awards issue Sept. 21.

Barr, who has led the broadcast division of Graham Holdings since 2012, has previously received the Golden Mike Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America in 2018 -- and in 2016, she was inducted into the 2016 Silver Circle of the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Additionally, Graham Media Group was named B+C’s Station Group of the Year in 2016 under Barr’s leadership.

Along with her accolades, Barr is proud to be the TV Board chair of the National Association of Broadcasters and the vice chair for the NBC Affiliate Board.

She also serves on boards of the Television Bureau of Advertising and the Associated Press. Barr has also been an active member of the National Association of Broadcasters and the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

Chicago-based Graham Media Group is comprised of seven local media hubs, Graham Digital and Social News Desk, delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, OTT, podcasts and audio devices.

GMG operates in six states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local) and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW).

Based in Detroit, Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a leading industry innovator.

Social News Desk, headquartered in Atlanta, provides its more than 2,500 worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms.