Your Houston Astros are opening a Hall of Fame

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are opening a Hall of Fame at Minute Maid Park.
The team said renderings of the Hall of Fame will be revealed at a press conference Saturday during FanFest.
The inaugural Astros Hall of Fame class features the nine players with retired numbers and those members of the Astors Walk of Fame on Texas Avenue.
Here's the 2019 class:
- Bob Aspromonte
- Jeff Bagwell
- Craig Biggio
- Jose Cruz
- Larry Dierker
- Gene Elston
- Milo Hamilton
- Joe Morgan
- Joe Niekro
- Shane Reynolds
- J.R. Richard
- Nolan Ryan
- Mike Scott
- Jim Umbricht
- Don Wilson
- Jimmy Wynn
The Hall will open at the Astros exhibition games March 25-26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
An induction ceremony will take place Aug. 2-4 during the Astros Hall of Fame weekend. Player plaques will be revealed at that time.
The Hall of Fame will be located in Home Run Alley on the main concourse of Minute Maid Park.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.