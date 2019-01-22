Your Houston Astros are opening a Hall of Fame

Jackie Robinson's #42 number is retired in the rafters with other former Houston Astros Mike Scott #33 and Nolan Ryan #24 at Minute Maid Park on April 15, 2011 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are opening a Hall of Fame at Minute Maid Park.

The team said renderings of the Hall of Fame will be revealed at a press conference Saturday during FanFest.

The inaugural Astros Hall of Fame class features the nine players with retired numbers and those members of the Astors Walk of Fame on Texas Avenue.

Here's the 2019 class:

Bob Aspromonte

Jeff Bagwell

Craig Biggio

Jose Cruz

Larry Dierker

Gene Elston

Milo Hamilton

Joe Morgan

Joe Niekro

Shane Reynolds

J.R. Richard

Nolan Ryan

Mike Scott

Jim Umbricht

Don Wilson

Jimmy Wynn

The Hall will open at the Astros exhibition games March 25-26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

An induction ceremony will take place Aug. 2-4 during the Astros Hall of Fame weekend. Player plaques will be revealed at that time.

The Hall of Fame will be located in Home Run Alley on the main concourse of Minute Maid Park.

