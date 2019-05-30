Young fan struck by foul ball at Astros-Cubs game

Getty Images/AP Photos

A young girl was struck by a foul ball at the Astros game on Wednesday.

During the fourth inning, a ball off the bat of Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. went screaming over the visitor's dugout and struck the girl.

Almora was visibly shaken up after the play. He crouched to his knees and held his head in his hands. Almora went on to strike out swinging in the at-bat.

In between innings, Almora was seen hugging a security guard with his face in his glove.

The child received treatment at the stadium and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

She was alert and conscious, according to reports.