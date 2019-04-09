Who's next? Texans to host first round draft day party at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON - The Texans will host a draft party at NRG Stadium, allowing fans to gather to watch the first round on April 25.

The party will start at 6 p.m., and parking will be free in the Blue Lot on the south end of NRG Stadium.

Tickets will be available Thursday at 9 a.m. and will be limited. Fans will be allowed up to four free tickets. Check Ticketmaster.com for details.

NFL Network's coverage of the draft will be shown on TVs throughout the 100-level concourse, and Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 will be broadcast live from the stadium.

Texans players will be available for photos and autographs throughout the evening. The 2019 cheerleaders will make their first appearance and will be available for photos and autographs.

TORO's Kids Club Zone will be open for young fans. It will feature interactive games, a balloon artist, face painters and appearances by TORO and Deep Steel Thunder.

