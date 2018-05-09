When and where Rockets play in 2018 Western Conference Finals

HOUSTON - The Rockets will meet Golden State after the Warriors closed out their series against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night. Top-seeded Houston will host the series opener Monday night.

It will be Houston's second trip to the Western Conference finals in four years and the first for point guard Chris Paul.

Paul had been in the conference semifinals four other times before finally getting over the hump this season.

Houston lost to the Warriors 4-1 when they last reached the conference finals in 2015. They believe they're much better suited to match up with Golden State this time around but know it won't be easy to dethrone the defending champions.

"They've been built to beat everybody," general manager Daryl Morey said. "They're going to be a tough matchup. We'll have to bring our A-plus game and I think our guys are ready."

Houston is in the conference finals for the seventh time in franchise history and looking to win its first title since taking back-to-back championships in 1994-95.

The first game against the Warriors will be Monday at the Toyota Center. The game starts at 8 p.m.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Wed. 8 p.m. in Houston

Sun. 7 p.m. in Oakland

Tues. 8 p.m. in Oakland

May 24 8 p.m. in Houston

May 26 8 p.m. in Oakland

May 28 8 p.m. in Houston

Games 5, 6 and 7 are as necessary.

