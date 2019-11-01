What Texans fans are saying about their London experience

LONDON - It's day three of our Texans in London coverage. KPRC's Lauren Kelly was out and about exploring famous landmarks in London including the London Eye, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Place.

Although she didn't quite find the royal family, Kelly spotted a few loyal fans who also flew into London to show some Texas support.

One Houston family stated every year for Christmas they give each other tickets for away games, and this year they chose London.

"Last year we went to Washington DC, this year we get to go to London" said one fan.

Of course, they weren't the only fans from Texas. There was also a couple who took a direct flight from Austin.

As the evening went on, the fans met at the Barrow Boy Banker Pub for the official kickoff party.

They even had an opportunity to snap some photos with Texan's Toro.

Surprisingly, not all Texan fans came from the Lone Star State.

They even found one from Aberdeen, Scotland.

"I've been traveling out to Houston since 2008. I met the best fan base I ever met" said Graham Henderson. "Since then, I've been a Texan's fan."

The Houston Texans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

You can follow Kelly's adventure on Instagram or Twitter.