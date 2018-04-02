What are your parking options for Astros games?

HOUSTON - With excitement building for the Houston Astros, let's talk about about parking possibilities for the games, because there are a lot of options.

1. Private parking lots.

You'll find them near and around Minute Maid Park and likely the closer you are, the more you'll pay.

But do be mindful, they can fill up fast.

"We know how to get there and how to get out. We know what the traffic is like," Astros fan Leslie Small said.

2. Ridesharing programs like Uber.

There's actually a special drop-off area near center field.

The price depends on where you're coming from, but you don't have fight traffic to find a spot.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS! Email pics to share@click2houston.com or upload at click2houston.com/share.

3. Parking Panda, or other similar apps.

After downloading, you can view maps and available lots. You can even pay and reserve your guaranteed spot before you leave home.

4. METRORail.

You can park at designated spots along METRORail’s Red, Purple or Green Lines.

"You can park offsite and take the light rail into town. And when you leave, take the light rail to your car and you don't have to deal with all this (traffic)," James Burns said.

Riders will want to exit at Convention District Station and walk two blocks north to Minute Maid Park at 501 Crawford Street, according to METRO.

No matter where you plan to park, if you're lucky enough to be going to the game, many said to get to the ballpark with time to spare and make a day of it.

"We're hoping to get out here early enough to get a good parking spot and get into the game early enough," Hall said.

5. Street parking

If you’re lucky enough to find parking on the street, be mindful it’s not free until after 6 p.m. The city of Houston has an app called ParkHouston which allows drivers to pay via smartphone.

The city also provides an interactive parking map.

You can check traffic conditions here.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.