WATCH: Nationals' Anthony Rendon reunites with former Little League coach, HISD officer

HOUSTON - Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon shared a heartwarming reunion with his former Little League coach before facing off against the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night.

The Nats star might play for a Washington D.C. team, but he has Houston roots.

A video captured Rendon's reunion with his old Little League Coach, Houston ISD police officer Ronald Bremberry.

A Houston native, Rendon was a standout player for Lamar High School before starring at Rice University.

The Nationals drafted Rendon out of Rice in 2011.



