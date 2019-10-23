WATCH: Nationals' Anthony Rendon reunites with former Little League coach, HISD officer

HOUSTON - Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon shared a heartwarming reunion with his former Little League coach before facing off against the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night.
The Nats star might play for a Washington D.C. team, but he has Houston roots.
A video captured Rendon's reunion with his old Little League Coach, Houston ISD police officer Ronald Bremberry.
A Houston native, Rendon was a standout player for Lamar High School before starring at Rice University.
The Nationals drafted Rendon out of Rice in 2011.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.