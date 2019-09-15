VIDEO: Girl who cried over Texans' loss thanks Deshaun Watson, shares wishes for great game Sunday

HOUSTON - Houston Texans fans cried with Katelyn as she mourned the loss last week against the New Orleans Saints, but now fans can celebrate with her after she received her own Deshaun Watson signed jersey following the quarterback's promise following KPRC 2's tweet featuring her tearful response.
Take a look back at the entire social media exchange and her joyful response shared with KPRC 2 Sunday.
Watch her initial, sad response to the Texans close loss against the Saints Monday, 28-30.
Soon after KPRC 2 shared video of her response, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acknowledged her feelings on Twitter and promised to send her a jersey, thanking her for the support.
On Sunday, Katelyn's mom, Gladys Rodriguez-Ferreira, shared Katelyn's reaction after receiving the jersey around Watson's birthday.
What a wonderful story! If you have a story you'd like to share with us at KPRC 2, send it to storyideas@kprc.com.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.