VIDEO: Girl who cried over Texans' loss thanks Deshaun Watson, shares wishes for great game Sunday

HOUSTON - Houston Texans fans cried with Katelyn as she mourned the loss last week against the New Orleans Saints, but now fans can celebrate with her after she received her own Deshaun Watson signed jersey following the quarterback's promise following KPRC 2's tweet featuring her tearful response.

Take a look back at the entire social media exchange and her joyful response shared with KPRC 2 Sunday.

Watch her initial, sad response to the Texans close loss against the Saints Monday, 28-30.

Soon after KPRC 2 shared video of her response, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acknowledged her feelings on Twitter and promised to send her a jersey, thanking her for the support.

Deshaun Watson says he wants to give Katelyn a signed jersey after she was upset by the Texan loss in last night's game. How exciting! . . . Houston Texans Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

On Sunday, Katelyn's mom, ‎Gladys Rodriguez-Ferreira, shared Katelyn's reaction after receiving the jersey around Watson's birthday.

Happy Birthday Deshaun Watson!! 🎂Thank you for the signed Jersey!! 💕Have a great game!! 🤟🏼Go Texans!!! 🏈 Posted by Gladys Rodriguez-Ferreira on Sunday, September 15, 2019

Happy Birthday, Deshaun Watson! The Houston Texans player is 24 years old today! Join us in wishing the quarterback a very special day! Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Saturday, September 14, 2019

