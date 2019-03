Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars looks on during a semifinal game of the 2018 AAC Basketball Championship against the Wichita State Shockers at Amway Center on March 10, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

HOUSTON - Sources with knowledge of the situation said University of Houston men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson was offered a six-year, $18 million deal earlier this week to remain with the Cougars.

The new information comes two days day after the University of Arkansas fired its head coach, Mike Anderson.

On Wednesday, several national media reports said Sampson is being considered for the Razorbacks' gig.

