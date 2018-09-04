UH football player Ed Oliver named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of Week

HOUSTON - University of Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver was named the American Athletic Conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Oliver had 13 tackles in Saturday’s 45-27 win against the Owls at Rice University.

Oliver, the AAC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 had 3.5 tackles for a loss against the Owls. The Cougars will host the Arizona Wildcats Saturday night at TDECU Stadium.

The Wildcats are coached by former Aggies and Cougars head coach Kevin Sumlin.

