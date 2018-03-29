Top PGA players ready to tee it up at Houston Open

HOUSTON - The 2018 Houston Open features another world-class field and, as always, one of the deepest on the tour schedule, with six of the top 20 players in the world rankings set to tee it up at the Golf Club of Houston.

Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson returns for his 11th consecutive Houston Open start. "Lefty" has 42 career wins, including here in Houston. He's always a gallery favorite at the Golf Club of Houston.

Look out for 24-year-old Jordan Spieth, whose game has been up and down of late. He's currently fourth in the world rankings and he's hoping he can find his putting stroke this week as he prepares for the Masters Tournament. This marks his sixth straight Houston Open appearance.

Matt Kuchar, the man golf fans simply call "Kooch," will also tee it up at the Houston Open. He's ranked 20th and was a 2016 Olympic medalist in Rio.

Another fan favorite is Rickie Fowler, who has become a regular on the Houston stop. Fowler is currently eighth in the world rankings and has his game in good shape.

A top contender will be world No. 14 Henrik Stenson, who is always a threat to win in Houston. He leads a strong international field that features 44 players from 20 countries.

Also in this year's field is defending champion Russell Henley, who looks to join Vijay Singh as the only back-to-back winner in Houston.

The field is set and fans are in for outstanding golf: Sixteen of the players will play in the Masters next week, a dozen in the field have won a combined 25 major championships, and of the 144 set to tee it up account for 296 PGA Tour wins.

