This is what the Astros are bringing to Florida for spring training

HOUSTON - In preparation for spring training, the Astros sent tens of thousands of pounds of equipment to Florida on Tuesday.

Crews packed an 18-wheeler at Minute Maid Park, filled with everything from jerseys and caps, to sunflower seeds and bubble gum.

"We slowly pack during the winter so, it's not really, so it's done gradually, but yes, I'm ready to get going," said clubhouse manager Carl Schneider.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Florida on Valentine’s Day.

The rest of the team will join them Feb. 17.

"We'll unload down there on Thursday and basically set up before they get there," Schneider said.

Here's a look at what the team is bringing to Florida for spring training:

30 - Pounds of rosin

150 - Batting helmets

150 - Belts

200 - Cases of sunflower seeds

250 - Astros jerseys

300 - Astros caps

300 - Cartons of bubble gum

1,000 - Pairs of baseball pants

2,000 - Pounds of laundry detergent

8,400 - Baseballs (700 dozen)

Orbit also sent along a few things, including:

1 case of Silly String

1 4-wheeler

Jose Altuve took part in an annual luncheon supporting SpringSpirit, an organization that serves youth of the Spring Branch area.

He talked about the upcoming season.

"The team is looking really, really good, you know everybody's healthy and we have good players," Altuve said. "All 25 guys are in a good position to help the team win the World Series this year."

The Astros first game of the regular season is March 28.

