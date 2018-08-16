Texans wrap up joint practices with 49ers

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers held the second of their two joint practices Thursday morning at the Methodist Training Center.

Unlike the first day, there were no incidents or ejections, but rather the kind of work teams hope to get out of the joint workouts.

“It was good. Both days were good," head coach Bill O'Brien said.

"Got a lot of work done. Got a bunch of reps yesterday, a lot of reps yesterday. I thought it was a good two days.”

Many of the Texans 1st team player got a tremendous amount of work over the two days. Enough that the team may not feel compelled to use them much, if at all during Saturday's preseason game at NRG stadium.

"We just ran about 150 plays in two days in 100-degree heat and those guys you’re talking about, most of those guys got probably 50 reps in two days," O'Brien said.

"So, that’s just really good work.”

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who didn't finish Wednesday's practice because of his altercation with Jimmie Ward, was happy with the work he got in on Thursday, including some work after practice with 49ers corner back Richard Sherman, a 3-time pro bowl selection.

“It’s always good to up against a veteran guy because he can tell your weaknesses, he’s going to tell you after what you need to work on. So, going up against guys like that, it helps me stay on top of my game," Hopkins said.



“It’s always just me asking, trying to get better in my craft. He sees something I need to work on, and he’s one guy that’s always going to be honest with me," Hopkins added.

"If I’m short on a route or if I can do something – a lot of people will tell me good job but he’s the one guy that will be like, ‘Nah, you need to do this’ or, ‘You can do this better’. So, just having that honest advice in somebody that wants to see me better than him, you can’t beat it.”

