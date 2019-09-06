Texans tailgating must-haves: Texans superfans weigh in on what they'd never leave home without

Houston Texans fans tailgate before the Texans play the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL game on September 13, 2015 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

HOUSTON - Tailgating is a serious business in Houston, but what do hard-core superfans have to have when the Texans take the field?

From music to shelter to, of course, food, KPRC 2 viewers shared their tailgating secrets on the KPRC 2 Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Here are some of the most helpful, interesting and funny responses from our amazing viewers.

What would you add? Leave your tips, tricks and must-have items in the comments.

Music:

Anthony Ojeda reminded KPRC 2: "Don't forget your favorite tailgating band! Houston Texans Deep Steel Thunder!"





When TORO tells you to yell Houston Texans, you do what TORO says. No Bull!! Be on the look out for Deep Steel Thunder... Posted by Deep Steel Thunder on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Whether it's a tent or a full-blown shelter like the Texans Tavern, it's a good idea to have some place to go if the sun or rain gets to be too much.

the Texans Tavern - Blue21 pub... pic.twitter.com/vU1mtfN9UG — Ralph Gall (@RalphGall3) September 5, 2019

First Aid Kit:

While some folks said Pepto and Imodium were essential, a nurse shared a reminder than an entire first aid kit is a good idea for tailgating.

As a nurse, this is my tailgating must-have. NEVER leave home without :) 👨🏽‍⚕️ #KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/4mxzntUwhJ — Steven D. Powell, MSN, RN-BC (@sdpforyou) September 5, 2019

Many, many photos of alcohol were submitted to us, as well as one-word responses, such as "beer." Chilling out with friends and a cold one – or two -- is a tailgating tradition.

And have you seen one of these – a shotski?

KPRC



Food. Lots of food:

Gyros, fries, potatoes and guacamole were just some foods people mentioned, but we know there are plenty of other foods that make a tailgate complete, from brisket to wings.

What's your favorite tailgating food?

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Other fun things.

We loved this player pinata idea.

Piñata of opposing team player pic.twitter.com/t8ZymDKVQB — Tejas Tailgaters (@TejasTailgaters) September 5, 2019

And this big truck.

KPRC

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.