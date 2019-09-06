Texans tailgating must-haves: Texans superfans weigh in on what they'd never leave home without

HOUSTON - Tailgating is a serious business in Houston, but what do hard-core superfans have to have when the Texans take the field?
From music to shelter to, of course, food, KPRC 2 viewers shared their tailgating secrets on the KPRC 2 Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
Here are some of the most helpful, interesting and funny responses from our amazing viewers.
What would you add? Leave your tips, tricks and must-have items in the comments.
Music:
Anthony Ojeda reminded KPRC 2: "Don't forget your favorite tailgating band! Houston Texans Deep Steel Thunder!"
Shelter:
Whether it's a tent or a full-blown shelter like the Texans Tavern, it's a good idea to have some place to go if the sun or rain gets to be too much.
First Aid Kit:
While some folks said Pepto and Imodium were essential, a nurse shared a reminder than an entire first aid kit is a good idea for tailgating.
Many, many photos of alcohol were submitted to us, as well as one-word responses, such as "beer." Chilling out with friends and a cold one – or two -- is a tailgating tradition.
And have you seen one of these – a shotski?
Food. Lots of food:
Gyros, fries, potatoes and guacamole were just some foods people mentioned, but we know there are plenty of other foods that make a tailgate complete, from brisket to wings.
What's your favorite tailgating food?
Other fun things.
We loved this player pinata idea.
And this big truck.
