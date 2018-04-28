Texans make selections on draft's last day

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans could be in the market for a backup quarterback or more help in the secondary on the last day of the draft.

The Texans have a fourth-round pick, three picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh on Saturday.

Houston re-signed veteran Brandon Weeden this offseason to back up Deshaun Watson and also added Joe Webb at the position, but could still find another option in the late rounds.

The Texans were able to address several needs when they chose safety Justin Reid, offensive lineman Martinas Rankin and tight end Jordan Akins in the third round.

Houston could look for a cornerback to team with starting cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson, who are both in their 30s.

The Texans selected Saturday:

Keke Coutee | Texas Tech | Wide receiver

