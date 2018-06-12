Texans invite Santa Fe HS football team to practice

HOUSTON - Tuesday was the second-to-last offseason team activity workout for the Texans before training camp starts.

WATCH: Texans invite Santa Fe High School football team to practice

Deshaun Watson continues to impress his teammates with his progress.

After practice, running back Lamar Miller said the offense is fully preparing as if Watson will be healthy and ready to go as the starting quarterback to start the season.

"We're preparing as if Deshaun is our quarterback. There's things that he did in a small amount of time, you know, you could see that he had the potential to be great," Miller said. "We're really confident in him. As an offense we feel like once we get the ball we can score at any given time."



Aside from football, another focus at practice Tuesday was the attendance of the Santa Fe High School football team.

When the workout wrapped up, the Texans personally met with each player, took pictures and signed autographs.

The Santa Fe High School football team was visiting practice nearly a month after 10 people were killed in a shooting at the campus.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.