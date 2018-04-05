Texans fans dish on owner Bob McNair's desire to take back apology

HOUSTON - Houston Texans fans are questioning the sincerity of the apology Bob McNair gave for comments he made about inmates in October 2017 after the team owner told the Wall Street Journal he regrets apologizing for the comments.

”Once something is said, it’s already out there,” said fan Cal Moyer. “So you can’t really pick up those words and take it back, especially after the extreme reactions.”

Robert Elizondo has been a Texans fan for more than 30 years. Although he’s not a fan of players kneeling during the national anthem, Elizonda criticized McNair for wanting to take back his apology following the national backlash McNair received.

“Once it’s said, it’s said. You can try to sit there and take it back. Everything you said (might be) wrong, but the damage is already done,” Elizondo said.

Dr. James Douglas, the president of the NAACP’s Houston branch, said he never believed McNair’s apology was heartfelt.

“I didn’t think he was sincere when he apologized in October,” Douglas said. “In fact, I had a number of meetings from representatives from his office who tried to convince me that he was sincere in his apology.”

Douglas said the Texans owner’s comments were insensitive, in whichever context McNair now says he meant them.

“I think he has a racist attitude. I don’t think he realizes he has a racist attitude,” said Douglas.

Douglas said it’s time for the 80-year-old to step down in the best interest of the team.

