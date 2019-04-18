Texans draft outlook: Who Houston could target with 23rd overall pick, other selections

Deshaun Watson poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked 12th overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in…

HOUSTON - What will the Houston Texans do with the 23rd overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft?

This year's draft will be held in Nashville, Tennessee. The first round will be held April 25, the second and third rounds will be held April 26, and the final four rounds will be held April 27.

The Texans went 11-6 last year and became the first team since 1998 to make the playoffs after starting the season 0-3. Houston rattled off nine straight wins after the winless start.

Deshaun Watson returned from season-ending knee surgery in 2017 to start every game and give the team confidence he will be the franchise quarterback it has long searched for.

Three-time Defensive Player of Year J.J. Watt shook off two years of injuries with an All-Pro season to pair with 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney in leading the defense.

In free agency, the Texans lost veteran cornerback/safety Kareem Jackson and safety Tyrann Mathieu. Houston reinforced the secondary by signing safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerbacks Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Bradley Roby.

Houston added quarterback AJ McCarron to provide an upgrade to back up Watson after Brandon Weeden was the No. 2 quarterback last season. Houston also addressed its need on the offensive line by signing left tackle Matt Kalil. Kalil hasn't played since 2017 because of a knee injury.

DRAFT NEEDS: LT, CB, S, RB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Mississippi OT Greg Little; Oklahoma OL Cody Ford; Georgia CB Deandre Baker.

TEXANS DON'T NEED: QB, WR, DE.

The Texans are set at quarterback with Watson, but they must improve the offensive line after the second year signal-caller was sacked an NFL-leading 62 times in 2018.

Kalil has been solid in the past, but with his injury history, the Texans will likely look to add help on the offensive line in the draft.

The Texans could also use more depth at cornerback. Starter Johnathan Joseph will turn 35 this month.

The team also might look to add running back depth after backup Alfred Blue signed with the Jaguars.

