Texans cut punter Shane Lechler

HOUSTON - A year after finishing second in the NFL in punting average, 19-year NFL punter Shane Lechler has been released by the Houston Texans, KPRC channel 2 sports has confirmed.

Rookie punter Trevor Daniel, an undrafted free agent from the University of Tennessee, will be on the Texans 53-man roster that must be finalized by 3:00 p.m. central Saturday afternoon.

Lechler averaged 43.2 yards per punt (38.5 net) on 11 punts this preseason, while Daniel averaged 45.3 yards per punt (43.1 net) on 10 punts.

After last night's preseason finale, Lechler was uncertain about which direction the team would go with their decision at punter.

“I mean, I don’t know. It’s been a good battle, so we’ll see," Lechler said.

"It’s up to the coaching staff and the guys here. But it’s been a fun battle and a good one and an interesting one. I’m sure you guys have watched it a little bit along the way.”

He also acknowledged the battle with Daniel, was the first real true competition he felt like he'd been involved in.

“I would say this is the first real one. I’ve had some competition before, but this kid is talented," Lechler said. "Very talented punter.”

Lechler, an East Bernard native, spent the last six seasons with the Texans and the previous 13 with the Oakland Raiders. He's a seven-time pro bowl selection and a six-time All-Pro.

In addition to finishing second in punting average in 2017, Lechler was fifth in punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 2nd in punts inside the 10-yard line.

Lechler also talked about his very long NFL career that he never expected.

“I was just trying to get to the next day. Jon Gruden was my head coach. I was trying to get to day two," Lechler said.

"You know that’s a long time ago. I’ve punted a lot of balls since but yeah, it’s been a straight up blessing, man. It’s been a fun league to play in and it’s awesome.”

