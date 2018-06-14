Texans announce training camp schedule

HOUSTON - The start of the Houston Texans' training camp will be held at The Greenbrier for the second year in a row.
The difference between this year and last year is that the team will spend half of its time in Houston as well as West Virginia.
The Texans will be in White Sulphur Springs from July 26 through Aug. 7.
The Texans will return to Houston to complete training camp after the team's first preseason game.
The first training camp practice in Houston is scheduled for Aug. 11.
The team will hold joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.
Here is the 2018 Houston Texans training camp schedule:
- Thursday, July 26: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Friday, July 27: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Saturday, July 28: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Sunday, July 29: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Monday, July 30: Players day off
- Tuesday, July 31: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Wednesday, Aug. 1: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Thursday, Aug. 2: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Friday, Aug. 3: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Saturday, Aug. 4: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Sunday, Aug. 5: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Monday, Aug. 6: Players day off
- Tuesday, Aug. 7: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier
- Wednesday, Aug. 8: Travel day
- Thursday, Aug. 9: Game at Kansas City Chiefs (Arrowhead Stadium), 7:30 p.m. CT
- Friday, Aug. 10: Players day off
- Saturday, Aug. 11: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center
- Sunday, Aug. 12: Players day off
- Monday, Aug. 13: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center
- Tuesday, Aug. 14: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center
- Wednesday, Aug. 15: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center
- Thursday, Aug. 16: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center
- Friday, Aug. 17: Players day off
- Saturday, Aug. 18: Game vs. San Francisco 49ers (NRG Stadium), 7 p.m. CT
- Sunday, Aug. 19: Players day off
