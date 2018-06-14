Texans announce training camp schedule

HOUSTON - The start of the Houston Texans' training camp will be held at The Greenbrier for the second year in a row.

The difference between this year and last year is that the team will spend half of its time in Houston as well as West Virginia.

The Texans will be in White Sulphur Springs from July 26 through Aug. 7.

The Texans will return to Houston to complete training camp after the team's first preseason game.

The first training camp practice in Houston is scheduled for Aug. 11.

The team will hold joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.

Here is the 2018 Houston Texans training camp schedule:

Thursday, July 26: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Friday, July 27: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Saturday, July 28: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Sunday, July 29: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Monday, July 30: Players day off

Tuesday, July 31: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Wednesday, Aug. 1: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Thursday, Aug. 2: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Friday, Aug. 3: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Saturday, Aug. 4: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Sunday, Aug. 5: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Monday, Aug. 6: Players day off

Tuesday, Aug. 7: 10:40 a.m. – 1:10 p.m. ET at The Greenbrier

Wednesday, Aug. 8: Travel day

Thursday, Aug. 9: Game at Kansas City Chiefs (Arrowhead Stadium), 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, Aug. 10: Players day off

Saturday, Aug. 11: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center

Sunday, Aug. 12: Players day off

Monday, Aug. 13: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center

Tuesday, Aug. 14: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center

Wednesday, Aug. 15: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center

Thursday, Aug. 16: 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center

Friday, Aug. 17: Players day off

Saturday, Aug. 18: Game vs. San Francisco 49ers (NRG Stadium), 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Aug. 19: Players day off

