Snake stops play during San Antonio baseball game

SAN ANTONIO - A snake made its way onto the field at San Antonio’s Wolff Stadium Friday as the San Antonio Missions took on the Frisco RoughRiders.

🐍🐍 on a field!!! Everyone and Everything is coming to the 🐺to watch the Red Hot🔥 Missions. #Jalapenos&Cats&SnakesOhMy pic.twitter.com/MTpyAnnGdE — San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb) May 12, 2018

The snake slithered into center field during the eighth inning and brought the game to a brief halt, KENS reported.

Video of the snake’s capture was posted on the Missions’ Twitter page.

The grounds crew used lawn tools and two buckets to round up the snake. It’s unclear what happened to the snake.

The Missions won the game.

🎵Snake me out to the ballgame🎵



Thursday a cat, Friday a snake. What's going on in this @RidersBaseball -- @missionsmilb series?? https://t.co/NWmzHUP3Dg pic.twitter.com/Q4XlSPlVz0 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 12, 2018

