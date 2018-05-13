Sports

Snake stops play during San Antonio baseball game

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Missions MILB

SAN ANTONIO - A snake made its way onto the field at San Antonio’s Wolff Stadium Friday as the San Antonio Missions took on the Frisco RoughRiders.

The snake slithered into center field during the eighth inning and brought the game to a brief halt, KENS reported.

Video of the snake’s capture was posted on the Missions’ Twitter page.

The grounds crew used lawn tools and two buckets to round up the snake. It’s unclear what happened to the snake.

The Missions won the game.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.