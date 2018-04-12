Rockets' star James Harden graces cover of GQ magazine

Everyone knows about James Harden's beard, but the Houston Rockets star says his facial hair brings its challenges.

That is just one of the many topics Harden discussed with GQ Magazine. The NBA MVP candidate will grace the cover of GQ's May issue.

In an interview with GQ writer Devin Gordon, Harden talked about his challenges on the court and how he's evolved since he started his pro career with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009.

In 2012, the Thunder traded him to the Houston Rockets. Now Harden is in the middle of arguably his best season yet, leading the Rockets to the top seed in the NBA playoffs.

Harden also told GQ about his fashion style, which you can see in the GQ cover and the many pictures taken for the article.

Harden also talked about his business ventures off the court, as well as the challenge of having one of the most famous beards in sports. He says one challenge is getting food in it when he eats.

Harden and the Rockets will begin their quest for Houston's first NBA title since 1995 on Sunday, when they begin their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

To read the full GQ article, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.